Madhya Pradesh: Six BJP Mandals Converge To Discuss Jan Ashirwad Yatra Preps In Badnawar

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of all six mandals of the BJP was convened at Chandraleela Palace in Badnawar in preparation for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Prominent figures including cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, BJP district president Manoj Somani, Jan Ashirwad Yatra district in-charge Mukam Singh Kirade and others were present.

District In-charge Kirade announced that the yatra had entered the district on September 10 and would proceed to other assembly constituencies, likely reaching Badnawar on September 17. He urged workers to collaborate and prepare for a warm welcome, as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to visit Badnawar on that very day.

Dattigaon highlighted the transformation of the area under BJP's governance, from ailing to a developing one, with the promise of prosperity through major industries and employment opportunities. Plans to inaugurate a soya plant in Kherwas and a textile factory in Chhayan were mentioned, with the CM's participation in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra anticipated.