 MP: Naib Tehsildars Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan On September 10
CM called on by delegation of Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officer Association

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was called on by a delegation of Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officer Association at the residence office Samatva Bhawan and they expressed gratitude for giving the post of Naib Tehsildar the status of Gazetted Officer on Sunday.

While congratulating all the Naib Tehsildars, CM Chouhan said that you are an important part of the government. Naib Tehsildars play a significant role in the implementation of public welfare schemes. They deliver the schemes at the grassroots level. On this occasion, Provincial President of Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officers Association Gulab Singh Baghel, General Secretary cum Spokesperson Avnish Mishra, Senior Vice President Pankaj Nayan Tiwari and other officials were present.

'Leave your worries to me'

Chouhan said that leave your worries to me, complete the administrative tasks with honesty and devotion. We will take care of your difficulties. The Association members assured the Chief Minister that the administrative staff will co-operate with the state government at every step. The Association members welcomed the CM by offering a big garland and presenting him a certificate.

