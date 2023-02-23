Madhya Pradesh: State-level archery competition ends in Dewas 

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th state-level senior boys & girls archery competition being organised by Pragati Athletics Club and District Archery Association concluded on Thursday. Dewas Municipal Corporation mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal and former vice president Durgesh Agarwal were present as chief guests.

Club president Manoj Rajani, addressing the event, congratulated the winning players. He said that the spirit and shooting style displayed by the players mesmerised all spectators. He also urged the civic body members for upgradation of the playground. Durgesh Agarwal assured to facilitate players and to ensure that the ground is levelled and to promote sports which help children develop and improve their skills. Later, the chief guests felicitated the winning players and honoured international players. In the recurve round (girls category), Sonia Thakur bagged first place, Kritika Puria stood second while Amit Kumar bagged first place and Sarthak Rajgor bagged second place in the boys category.

Former councillor Arjun Yadav, BJP veteran leader Madanlal Kahar and Archery Association president Manoj Rajani also attended the event. Bharat Verma conducted the programme and Anil Srivastava proposed the vote of thanks.

