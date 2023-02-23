Madhya Pradesh: Dewas collector reviews development works 

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Rishav Gupta on Thursday held a review meeting to discuss developmental works being carried out by the public health engineering, rural development and district planning departments in Bagli block and the bottlenecks faced by the departments in completing the work.

The collector reviewed the status of various developmental works for better coordination and speedy completion of the projects. The ongoing work of Nal Jal Scheme was discussed by departmental heads and they highlighted the status of the developmental work.

The collector, while reviewing incomplete works under MNREGA, instructed that Shadipura secretary Sagarmal Patidar and Piplialohar secretary Shravan Goyal be suspended. He also instructed the deduction of one month's salary of gram panchayat secretary Sevaniya Khurd and employment assistant Bisali and the termination of service of Amlataj employment assistant Lalit Sharma and Limboda employment assistant Ishwar Patidar over negligence in work.

Gupta instructed that action be taken against BM Gupta, divisional engineer and Karishma Srivastava, assistant engineer, mechanical section, PHE Department for the delay in work under Jal Jeewan Mission.

While reviewing incomplete works under the Sarv Shiksha campaign, Gupta instructed for speedy completion of school construction works before the deadline.

In view of the delay and negligence in the construction work of the Anganwadi under women and child development, Gupta instructed for deduction of one month's salary of women child development officer Anita Tiwari and branch in-charge of Anganwadi rural development Awadhesh Kannaujiya.

The collector also instructed for deduction of five months’ salary of deputy engineer Sunil and show cause notice to be served to APO Dheeraj Kanungo.

Read Also Dewas News Diary: Fire and biodiversity protection workshop by forest department concludes

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)