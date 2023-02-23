Dewas News Diary: Fire and biodiversity protection workshop by forest department concludes

Fire and biodiversity protection workshop by forest department concludes | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on fire and biodiversity protection was organised at Daulatpur Forest Complex under the guidance of the Dewas forest division. The workshop was concluded in the presence of a forest conservator PN Mishra, forest division SDO SK Shukla and the entire staff of the forest department.

In the workshop, forest inspector DS Chauhan highlighted the damage and ill-effects of forest fires to the department employees. To control fire accidents in the forest, inspector Chauhan suggested the department to install a fire alert system. This system will ring in times of emergencies and will inform the locals or department about the fire which could be controlled on time.

Field assistants Rajendra Singh Thakur, Rajendra Singh Chundawat, Kishan Kumar Kuril, Basant Kumar Navale, Pundrik Prasad Tiwari, Sobhalsingh Bhati, Jeevan Singh Raipur, Raghunath Singh Guradia Surdas, Pawan Singh Chhayamena, Roopchandra Borkheda, Yashwant Singh and others were chiefly present in the workshop.

Bhumik achieves success at National Level

FP Photo

The National Analytical Aptitude Test (NAAT)-2022 was conducted by the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) in two phases. The students selected in the first phase got the opportunity to participate in the second phase examination.

The students of San Thome Academy, Dewas had participated in the above examination. In the first phase five students got success. Master Bhumik Bansal, a student of Class IX of the school, brought pride to his state, city, school and family by securing the third position at National level with his excellent performance.

Bhumik Bansal was honoured by the Education Minister in the presence of special dignitaries on 19/02/2023 at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, Haryana with a cash amount of Rs 5000, a medal, a certificate and a trophy.

The School Management, Principal and Teachers congratulated him on his achievement and wished him a bright future.

