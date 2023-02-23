Madhya Pradesh: IMC aims to make Indore a solar city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Indore should be developed as a solar city, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday started exploring the possibility for the same.

With the aim of making Indore a solar city, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav along with collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting with solar energy experts, researchers and consultants at AICTSL bus office on Wednesday.

Experts and officers of Energy Development Corporation, Smart City Project, TN&CP and others were also present in the meeting.

Bhargav said that during the IMC’s green bond listing ceremony at Bhopal, the CM stated that Indore should be developed as a solar city.

“Indore thinks out of the box. The way Indore has issued green bonds for setting up solar plants. It should find out ways to become a solar city,” Bhargav said quoting the CM.

Bhargav sought to know from the experts about research done so far on solar energy, provisions of solar policy across the country and the way forward.

In the meeting, Bhargav stressed on the need for taking the concept and idea of solar energy to every common man of the city, and give wide publicity to it.

He stated that the vision document will be prepared during the solar conference to be held in the second week of March.