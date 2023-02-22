Indore: Delay in work pushes OPD's inauguration at district hospital to March 8

Representative photo | AFP Photo

Indore: The Outpatient Department at the district hospital will now start providing services from March 8--International Women's Day, said the health department officials. Earlier, it was supposed to start on January 26, but 'pending work' delayed the date.

According to officials, the contractor had assured them to complete the work by January 26 but some work regarding wall and approach road was still pending.

At present, the facility is being run at the newly constructed staff quarters.

“We had decided to take over the ground floor of the building from January 26 to run the OPD. The building’s ground floor has five rooms and other facilities for patients but the contractor couldn’t complete the work,” Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.

He added that the pending works include a construction of a wall and an approach road from main entrance to the hospital.

“We cannot start the facility without having a proper approach road. We will not risk any patient’s life. Also, a lot of pregnant ladies come for treatment, so we don't want them to go through any discomfort. We have asked the construction agency to complete the pending work at the earliest,” Dr Goyal added.

He added that a 10-bed ward each will be for pregnant women and child-births and another for running a daycare cancer facility will be started in the hospital.

The construction of the hospital’s building started in February 2019 after the old building was dismantled in 2018.

Initially, the work was started for constructing a 300-bed hospital but later the project was revised and a decision was taken to reduce it to 100 beds.