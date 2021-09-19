Madhya Pradesh: State government should give DA at par with Centre, demands state Teachers Cong Gen Secretary

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Teachers Congress state general secretary, Swaroop Narayan Chaturvedi, has written a reminder letter to the Chief Minister, that the state's staff is an integral part of the government and it is unfair to deny them their rights.

Chaturvedi said that when the Central government has given dearness allowance and salary hike to the employees even during the time of corona, how come the state government has stopped dearness allowance of over 50,000 employees of the state for the last two years in the name of corona which is sheer injustice.

Chaturvedi pointed out that promotions have been put on hold since 2016. Being the head of the state, the attention of the employees of every department working in the state should be kept the same and not the policy of discrimination should be adopted.

Chaturvedi also informed that except Madhya Pradesh, the governments of all the states have given dearness allowance to their employees from July 1, 2021, while only the employees of Madhya Pradesh are being deprived of their rights.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:03 PM IST