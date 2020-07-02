Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission may begin hearing via video conferencing

Indore: In an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus by limiting physical interactions, Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (MPSCDRC) is perhaps the first to begin hearing of pending cases via video conferencing.

Currently, cases are being heard and resolved at state commission. If the commission finds video conferencing to be successful, then it will consider expanding the concept for district consumer dispute redressal forums as well.

As of now, urgent and most essential cases with possible resolution soon are being heard in forums. However, most cases are pending for hearing and redressal in all the consumer forums across the state.

To control piling up of cases while limiting physical contact for control of coronavirus, hearing of cases in state commission from all over districts are being heard on the conference, as shared by registrar Rajiv M Apt