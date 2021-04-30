Madhya Pradesh: Startup platform to find hospital beds for Covid patients

Indore: Barely able to breathe, infected with Covid-19 virus and with the only chance of survival through proper treatment in a hospital… In such a condition, many lives are lost in the city every day now. Coronavirus second wave has not only questioned but threatened our existence and has taken away many of our loved ones in its second wave that is no less than a tsunami.

This aches every heart and brings tears to everyone and in an attempt to help people, especially seniors, a start-up has taken a step ahead by forming a platform where they can get an updated list of only those hospital names which have beds available at Indore so that someone can quickly contact them.