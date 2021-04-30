Madhya Pradesh: Startup platform to find hospital beds for Covid patients

Indore: Barely able to breathe, infected with Covid-19 virus and with the only chance of survival through proper treatment in a hospital… In such a condition, many lives are lost in the city every day now. Coronavirus second wave has not only questioned but threatened our existence and has taken away many of our loved ones in its second wave that is no less than a tsunami.
This aches every heart and brings tears to everyone and in an attempt to help people, especially seniors, a start-up has taken a step ahead by forming a platform where they can get an updated list of only those hospital names which have beds available at Indore so that someone can quickly contact them.
Furthermore, verified numbers of hospitals are also available for people to access for free and get quick help. Discussing how it works and how one can access this database, co-founder of the start-up Durgesh Shukla said, “There are 112 hospitals in Indore and manually searching them will take at least 1 hour and will create a lot of anxiety and stress, this utility will save all that.”
To manage arrangements and ensure smooth possibilities for those who are already suffering, the start-up is providing people with an alternative form of reaching out to hospitals. “Instead of running down to the hospitals, which is clearly not safe, people can call, confirm and check if there is a possibility for them to arrange for a bed in case of critical patients,” Shukla said.
He added that the website also provides the beds categorised in various facilities. For example, the patient or their family member can see the following information about bed availability in various hospitals in Indore:
· Isolation Beds
· Oxygen Supported
· Reserved ICU/HDU
· Last update time
· Contact number
“We are committed to providing our technology and closely working with hospitals, because this is the time of need when we can stand together and save India,” Shukla said.
He added that most people have lost their loved ones and a major reason is lack of healthcare facilities. “While we cannot build hospitals or produce doctors overnight, we can at least provide the information to make this tough time slightly easier and convenient for people suffering from the deadly coronavirus second wave,” Shukla said.
Data Source: http://sarthak.nhmmp.gov.in/covid/facility-bed-occupancy-details/
Shortlisted list: http://pisarv.com/indorehospitals.html
