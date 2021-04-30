Madhya Pradesh: Youth of Bhikangaon give 25 empty cylinders for Covid Care Centre in Bhikangaon, to be filled in Pithampur

Bhikangaon: Amid the rising Covid cases in the state, there is dearth of oxygen everywhere as Covid patients need oxygen to survive and in such a situation, youth of Bhikangaon have taken a unique initiative and have given 25 empty cylinders to the Covid Care Centre of Bhikangaon. These cylinders were sent to Pithampur on Thursday morning for refilling.

Praveen Gangrade and Prashant Bhalse informed that the whole country is struggling for the need of oxygen but they have resolved that they will not let Bhikangaon people suffer for the need of oxygen. Pawan Choubey and Ganesh Thakur told that he is grateful to the people and traders as they have arranged for cylinders and they have 16 big cylinders and 9 small cylinders so far and these will be kept at Bhikangaon Covid Care Centre.

BMO HS Jatav said that this unique initiative has brought relief and now these oxygen cylinders will prove helpful in the treatment of the patients.