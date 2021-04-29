Covid in Madhya Pradesh: Administration fixes the rate for ferrying bodies to Muktidham

Indore: It is difficult times and there are some people who shine while others go through the ordeal. However, in order to curb such practices, the Additional District Magistrate Pawan Jain informed here on Thursday

that rates have been fixed for the hearses to carry bodies from the

mortuary of 5 government hospitals, including Super Specialty, MYH,

MRTB, MTH and Chacha Nehru hospital to Muktidham.

Collector Manish Singh issued the orders. As per the order, Rs 400 has been fixed for ferrying non-Covid bodies and Rs 600 for carrying Covid bodies. In case of any violation or if any money is demanded in excess to the fixed fees by any hearse owners or anyone else, the matter must be immediately brought to the notice of the ADM.

Aggrieved kin can dial 94250 66016 to report the matter. to ADM Jain said strict action will be taken against offenders. He also said the complainant must provide the name of the offender.