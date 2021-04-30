Madhya Pradesh: 90-year-old woman in Khetia beats covid, district reports good recovery rate

Khetia: Amid the prevailing pandemic, a 90-year-old woman recovered and was discharged from Covid Care Centre, Khetia on Thursday. As per the record of the past few days, the recovery rate of corona infected patients in Covid centre of Khetia set-up by the Barwani administration is good.

The 5 oxygen concentrator machines provided by administration and the contributions made for the facilities in the centre through people’s cooperation are proving helpful for the doctors to treat people as soon as possible. In regard to this, Doctor’s Association President Dr Radheshyam Chaudhary along with Dr Hemant Patil, Dr Deepak Chopra, Dr Satish Patel and Sadbhawana Samuh gave the necessary equipment in Covid Care Centre. Grandsons of recovered 90-year-old women also provided the necessary requirements to the centre. On this occasion Block Medical Officer Dr Arvind Kirade and Care Centre In-charge Dr Aman Modi were present.

President of Journalists Association in town, Rajesh Nahar expressed his gratitude towards District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, under whose directions the Covid Care Centre in Khetia started. Along with this Collector Verma sanctioned 5 oxygen concentrator machines which is proving helpful for corona infected patients to get the medical aid at earliest within the town.

Meanwhile, administration is taking all necessary action to contain the spread of novel coronavirus whereas the citizens are coming forward to provide required resources in Covid Care Centre.