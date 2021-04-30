Madhya Pradesh: 40 Jumbo oxygen cylinders supplied in Government Hospital, Jaora

Jaora: In order to fulfil the oxygen demand in town, 40 Jumbo oxygen cylinders from Ratlam were supplied in Government Hospital, Jaora, on Thursday. 10 oxygen concentrator machines arē already there in the hospital which will suffice for 50-60 patients in hospital at least for 2-3 days. Meanwhile, IPCA laboratory authorized to supply 20 oxygen concentrator machines costing Rs 20 lakh within a week in hospital after Legislator Dr Rajendra Pandey requested for it. Pandey informed that Jaora has been added to the emergency list for the required facility in Covid Care Centres, during the marathon meeting held on Wednesday. They have demanded 50 oxygen cylinders per day, he added. Dr Pandey also informed that an oxygen plant will be set up till May 25.

Though there is a shortage of Remdesivir injection in town. Legislators informed that the hospital administration hasn’t received any injection from the last 5 days but they are trying their best to provide the injections to the patients. They might refer the patients to Ratlam Medical College in case of emergency. He also visited the hospital on Thursday and inquired about the health of patients admitted there.

MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, Shailendra Pandey and Pranjal Pandey offered Rs 5 lakh for corona infected patients, in memory of Dr Laxminarayan Pandey and Chandravali Pandey. In all, a total amount of Rs 65 lakh has been collected in Jaora Hospital till now and donors are still contributing to fulfil the necessary requirements. Some of the donors also provided water bottles and blankets for corona infected patients.