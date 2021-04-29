Madhya Pradesh: For the 6th day in a row, two empty oxygen tankers airlifted



It is noteworthy that for the first time on April 24, the C17

aircraft took off from the city airport with an empty oxygen tanker

and left for Jamnagar, Gujarat. On April 25 at 2.40 pm and 6 pm, the

Air Force aircraft airlifted 1 each Oxygen tankers for Jamnagar from

the city. After that, two more empty small oxygen tankers were sent to

Jamnagar by air force aircraft again at 8:30 pm.



Similarly, on 26 April, an empty oxygen tanker of 20 MT

capacity was airlifted to Jamnagar. On April 27, aircraft C-17 flew

from the city to Jamnagar at 6:30 pm boarding two oxygen tankers. On

April 28 i.e. on Wednesday 3 tankers were airlifted from here to

Raipur. To Bring Oxygen from Bhilai Steel Plant.



Efforts are being made by the state government to supply the necessary

resources used in the treatment of Covid infected patients by air

traffic.