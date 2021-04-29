Madhya Pradesh: For the 6th day in a row, two empty oxygen tankers airlifted

Indore: For the 6th day in a row, India Air Force’s C-17 Globe master Jumbo aircraft came as a breather for the city on Thursday. The aircraft airlifted 2 empty Oxygen tankers for Jamnagar. In the last 6 days, the aircraft has ferried 8 tankers from here.
With the coordination of the State Government and Ministry of
Defence, the process of quick supply of oxygen is going on in city.
Even on Thursday, Indian Air Force aircraft C-17 arrived at Devi
Ahilyabai Holkar airport of the city from Hindon Airport. The aircraft
landed here at 3:30 pm and airlifted two empty tankers of oxygen from
here and flew at 5 pm for Jamnagar. The capacity of both these oxygen
tankers are 16 and 30 tonnes. These tankers would be refilled and the trucks would take the road route to return.
It is noteworthy that for the first time on April 24, the C17
aircraft took off from the city airport with an empty oxygen tanker
and left for Jamnagar, Gujarat. On April 25 at 2.40 pm and 6 pm, the
Air Force aircraft airlifted 1 each Oxygen tankers for Jamnagar from
the city. After that, two more empty small oxygen tankers were sent to
Jamnagar by air force aircraft again at 8:30 pm.
Similarly, on 26 April, an empty oxygen tanker of 20 MT
capacity was airlifted to Jamnagar. On April 27, aircraft C-17 flew
from the city to Jamnagar at 6:30 pm boarding two oxygen tankers. On
April 28 i.e. on Wednesday 3 tankers were airlifted from here to
Raipur. To Bring Oxygen from Bhilai Steel Plant.
Efforts are being made by the state government to supply the necessary
resources used in the treatment of Covid infected patients by air
traffic.