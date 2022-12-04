Madhya Pradesh: Start house construction within 7 days or return amount says PMAY beneficiaries in Dewas

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body has warned of action against beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’s (PMAY) who have not yet begun construction of their houses despite receiving the first installment for the same. Dewas Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan has warned the asked people to begin construction of the house under PMAY within 7 days or else they will have to return the first installment. Reviewing the progress of PMAY, Chauhan directed officials to initiate action against such beneficiaries from the next week if they fail to comply with the order.

Notably, the municipal body has disbursed the first installment to beneficiaries, despite that around 300 such beneficiaries (in every ward) are yet to begin constructions of their houses despite withdrawing the money for the work. A team consisting of corporation deputy commissioner (finance) Puneet Shukla, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, Jagdish Verma, assistant commissioner Turab Khan, deputy engineer Taufik Khan has been conducting regular surveys of construction works.

