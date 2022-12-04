News Diary Dewas: Free health camp held for sanitation workers

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Corporation, Dewas, has been paying special attention to provide regular health check-up camps for manual scavengers and sanitation workers.

Under Swachh Survekshan 2023, a health check-up camp was organised for sewerage workers on Friday. Doctors of the district hospital undertook health check-ups/ necessary tests ( blood, urine, phlegm, sugar, BP, nose, ear, throat) of workers.

The camp was aimed at raising awareness of health and hygiene among workers and making affordable healthcare accessible to them. Necessary medicines were also distributed to the employees.

Those identified with a disease will undergo medical treatment at the district hospital itself. The health check-up lasted for about four hours.

Dewas bags first rank in clean air survey 2022

Bringing laurels to the city, Dewas was recently awarded first rank in clean air survey 2022 among cities with less than three lakh population. The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Dewas city ranked first across India in the contest. Orissa governor Ganeshi Lal and central minister BK Yadav felicitated municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan with an award and certificate in Bhubaneswar, capital of Orissa. Along with that, a cheque of Rs 37.5 lakh was also given to Municipal Corporation for achievement.

Clean air and sanitation nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi and engineer Rajesh Kaushal were present. Upon this achievement, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal and chairman Ravi Jain have expressed joy and said that active involvement of citizens and smart planning have led to Dewas’s success and setting an example for others.

Earlier too, Dewas Municipal Corporation had bagged first rank in Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge and second place in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. For the upcoming cleanliness survey 2023, Dewas is striving hard to secure the first rank.

