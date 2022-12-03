Madhya Pradesh: Contractual employee terminated for taking bribe in Dewas

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A contractual employee was terminated for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15k from a man on pretext of providing house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

As per reports, the employee had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15k from the complainant sighting lapses in documents under PMAY. The complainant however made a written application and urged action against the employee. Taking prompt action, municipal commissioner, Dewas, Vishal Singh Chauhan terminated the employee. Earlier too, assistant inspector Dilip Panwar, Basant, Khinhi, Dalal Shravan Kumar and Shubham Nagar have been sent behind bars after being caught in PMAY scam.

The complainant Abhilash Singh Jadon, a resident of Binjana town of Dewas district submitted an application to the municipal council to get financial assistance for building a house under the PMAY scheme. Unable to get assistance, he approached the concerned department where the accused employee identified as Deepak Kumbhakar took a bribe of Rs 15k on the pretext of providing assistance under the residential scheme. Unable to get work done, Abhilash made a written complaint, on which municipal commissioner terminated the employee and raised the issue at the time limit (TL) meeting as well.

Chauhan, municipal commissioner, Dewas said that PMAY is a residential scheme and aims to provide affordable housing to poor citizens but it has come to notice that people are being misguided and money charged on fake promises. The accused employee was earlier transferred to the Pension Department. Now he has been terminated for not joining and gross negligence in departmental works.

