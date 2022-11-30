News Diary Dewas: Crop insurance chariot taken out in city

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A crop insurance chariot was taken out in Dewas city to encourage farmers to insure their crops with a reasonable amount. The rally was flagged off by collector Rishav Gupta under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The insurance process will be done by Reliance General Insurance Company.

Collector Gupta also appealed to the farmers to do the insurance of wheat crops with Rs 600 per hectare and Rs 465 for gram crops. This insurance will render in the failure of crops because of heavy rainfall, wild animals, thunderstorm and others. Farmers can complete the process by visiting the branch of the co-operative society bank. One should carry Aadhaar card, land record book, sowing certificate and bank passbook along with other documents.

San Thome Academy wins 'Spell Bee' competition

The students of San Thome Academy, Bhopal Road, secured the first position in the 'Spell Bee' competition organised by Dewas-Ujjain Sahodaya Schools Competition ( DUSSC) at Faith Foundation Global School, Dewas. The students of class 3 to 5 participated in the competition. Among students of the school, Punyashree Mahapatra, Izian Shaikh and Aarti Singh representing the Lotus Team brought laurels to the school by scoring maximum marks in the five-stage competition. The school management, principal and teachers congratulated them.

