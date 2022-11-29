News Diary Dewas: CM Cup held in Sonkatch block

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Block-level Chief Minister (CM) Cup concluded in Sonkatch under the guidance of the sports and youth development department from November 26 to 28.

The competition was inaugurated on November 26 with championships of kho-kho, kabaddi, football and others under the chairmanship of janpad president Suraj Singh Thakur. Later, it was concluded on November 28 with football and volleyball match.

The winner of the boy kabaddi competition was Maa Jinwani Convent School, Pushpgiri. In girls’ category, Pioneer International School occupied the first position. Similarly, excellent performances were delivered in other sports. The function was conducted by Faroque Khan and a vote of thanks was proposed by Rahul Sendhwa.

Collector hears problems of public

Collector Rishav Gupta solves the problem of citizens by conducting public hearing at district head office. Here, complainants submit their applications to the collector. Reacting towards them, Gupta directs the authorised department to take action with immediate effect. In the hearing, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pradeep soni and others officials were also present.

Collector Gupta gave necessary instructions to the officer regarding the redressal of the FD amount of complainant Shrikrishna Rao Varpe. In the, meeting, the collector also solved the problem of applicant Kamal Shriwastava regarding ex-gratia amount from the life insurance company.

First instalment of PMAY disbursed

The first instalment amount under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to built homes has been disbursed in the bank accounts of beneficiaries. However, in many cases the construction of houses has not yet started. In such cases, commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan has constituted a team of dignitaries to personally initiate the construction. The team includes deputy commissioner Punit Shukla, executive engineer Nagesh Verma, sub- executive engineer Vijay Jadhav and others.

If the beneficiaries neglect the order and did not start the building-up work, then the instalment provided to them will be withdrawn with force.

