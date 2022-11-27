News Diary Dewas: Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti bids farewell to BNP General Manager

e-Paper Get App
A farewell ceremony was organised by the Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti, BNP Seva Samiti at the Mandi Dharamshala.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The general manager of Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas Ashok Arora retired on Saturday. A farewell ceremony was organised by the Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti, BNP Seva Samiti at the Mandi Dharamshala. Arora was honoured with the portrait of Goddess Chamunda, shawl, and sriphal. MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar, mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal, former mayor Subhash Sharma, chief general manager of BNP S Mahapatra, and others were also present in the programme. Shashikant Gupta conducted the programme and Dinesh Savaliya proposed a vote of thanks, informed Ummed Singh Rathore.

FP Photo

Health camp conducted for women rag-pickers at MRFC

A health check-up camp for women working as rag-pickers at Material Recovery Facility Center (MRFC) was conducted at the local Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital. In the camp, women were tested for diabetes, blood pressure, breathing disease and others. The said arrangement was done under Swachh Survekshan 2023 of Dewas Municipal Corporation. They were examined and treated by well-known doctors of the district hospital. Notably, patients found to be suffering from any disease, will be treated in the district hospital.

Form submission date for kanya vivah, nikah yojana extended to Dec 3

The last date for submitting the forms for Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Nikah Yojana has been extended by a week from November 25 to December 3. This was decided in a meeting organised in this context at the municipality meeting hall in the presence of MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal, and municipal chairman Ravi Jain on Saturday.

Both took detailed information about the mentioned schemes from the corporation deputy commissioner Tanuja Malviya. The decsion to extend the date was taken so that the maximum number of people area ble to take advantage of the two schemes. A mass marriage ceremony is about to be organised on December 14 under the scheme at Dewas Krish Upaj Mandi premises.

article-image

