Dewas: Proposal to widen MG Road passed in first MiC meet

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of Mayor-In-Council (MiC) was held since the election was held under the guidance of Dewas Municipal Corporation chairperson Ravi Jain at Pandit Atal Bihari Bajpaye Hall on Wednesday. City Mayor Geeta Agarwal and MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal were also present. All the mentioned dignitaries were welcomed by commissioner Vijay Singh Chouhan. While addressing the MIC members mayor Geeta encouraged each and everyone to work in the interest of the city and its development. The event was inaugurated with national song Vande Matram.

To improve the level of traffic and cleanliness management in the city, a detailed plan was explained by the member through a presentation. In which a proposal was passed for the widening of MG Road, the busiest road of the city and making some roads single-way by banning the entry of four-wheelers on them. A plan to construct a multi-level parking system in the public area of the city was also proposed.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan has informed that Dewas has done excellent work in the field of controlling air pollution. For this, the Government of India will soon honour Dewas in a programme to be organised in Bhuvneshwar. Many proposals for converting Dewas into a green city were also given by the officers. The meeting concluded with the national anthem.