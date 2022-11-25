Indore: Exams of PG courses may start in mid-January

DAVV UTD Campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is likely to conduct the first semester examinations of traditional courses like MA, MCom and MSc in mid-January.

The development comes with the Department of Higher Education signalling to the DAVV that it would provide admission data in a couple of days.

Once the data is received, the university would start enrolling students and subsequently issue enrolment numbers. This process may take three to four weeks. The students will then be given a window of 14 days to fill out exam forms. Then, the timetable will be declared about 10 days before the commencement of the exams.

Generally, the DHE sends data of students admitted to colleges through centralised online counselling to the university by September. This year, the delay took place even though the admission process was completed within the prescribed time limit.

The university signalled that it would commence PG exams in mid-January and wind them up in 30 days.

It has planned the final year exams of traditional UG courses like B.Com, BA and BSc on February 20, which will also continue for 30 days. Thereafter, the university would start UG second-year exams in the last week of March and UG first-year exams in the first week of May.

MBA 3rd semester exams from Dec 21

The university has also released the timetable for MBA third semester exams. The exams will start on December 21. Before that, MA third semester exams will start on December 16.