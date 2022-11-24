Indore: MBA student falls from bike, dies

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An MBA student was killed in a road accident in the Bhanwarkuan area on Wednesday night while returning home after meeting his friend.

Police said the incident took place in the Vishnupuri area. The victim Dipesh Thakur was on his bike, and he fell when he was forced to apply brakes to avoid hitting two jaywalkers on the road. He suffered a serious head injury, and though taken to the MY Hospital, he died. A Class 10 student was in the pillion seat, but he wasn't hurt.

A native of Harda, Dipesh was pursuing MBA from a college in Indore. He was also giving tuition to children for the last four years. His father works in a factory. The deceased’s relatives said that Dipesh had bought the new bike two months back. At night he had gone from Mayur Nagar to meet his friend in the Vishnupuri area.