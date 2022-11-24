Indore: Man arrested with stolen goods

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with stolen goods in the Lasudia area on Wednesday. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing a laptop, a mobile phone and cash from a locked house in the area. An autorickshaw used in the crime was also recovered from the accused and a search is on for his accomplice.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that complainant Mohit Pandey, a resident of Chikitsak Nagar had lodged a complaint that he was out of station when unidentified thieves entered his house after breaking open the door and fled with a laptop, a mobile phone and Rs 20,000 from his house. He found out about the theft on his return.

The police investigated the spot and registered a case against unidentified persons for theft. A police team was constituted to search for the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Amar with his autorickshaw. He told the police that he along with Pankaj had committed theft.

The police are searching for Pankaj. The accused is being questioned about the cash as well.

