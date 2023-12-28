Madhya Pradesh: SP's Midnight Inspection Boosts Police Vigilance In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh conducted a midnight inspection of Sardarpur and Tanda police stations in Dhar. The inspection, carried out around 3 am on Wednesday, aimed to enhance police efficiency and curb criminal activities. SP Singh emphasised the need for increased night patrolling to instill fear among potential wrongdoers.

During the inspection, the SP thoroughly examined the facilities at both police stations, ensuring a proactive approach to law enforcement. Police vehicles, including Dial 100, were observed patrolling the four-lane road, reflecting a commitment to community safety. Addressing the police station in-charges, Singh stressed the importance of creating a formidable image of the police to deter criminals.

He urged heightened vigilance during night patrolling, emphasising the goal of dissuading criminals from engaging in unlawful activities. In Sardarpur, SP Singh inspected the desk and issued directives to reduce crime rates.

Police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna affirmed the focus on catching goons, miscreants, and thieves to prevent criminal activities. The surprise inspection signifies a renewed commitment to maintaining law and order, with plans for stringent action against criminals in adherence to the SP's directives.