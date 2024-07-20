 Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die

Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die

The victims, identified as Amjad and Siraj, residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot due to serious injuries.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred near Dewas Saturday when a speeding truck loaded with bananas fell off a culvert in Tonkkalan village, resulting in the deaths of the driver and cleaner. The truck, which was travelling on the Agra-Mumbai highway to Uttar Pradesh, was severely damaged, with its parts and wheels separating upon impact.

The victims, identified as Amjad and Siraj, residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot due to serious injuries. According to Tonkkala police station in-charge RS Verma, the accident occurred around 7 am on Saturday. The investigation suggests that the truck was speeding and lost control, climbing the railing of the culvert before falling off.

The accident caused a crowd to gather, affecting traffic for a short time. The police are still investigating the exact origin of the bananas and other details surrounding the accident. The vehicle owner revealed that the bananas were to be unloaded in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The high speed of the truck is believed to be the primary cause of the accident.

Read Also
MP: Cyber Crooks Impersonate Telecom Officials, Send KYC Suspension Messages
article-image

MP: Woman Allegedly Stabbed Over Old Rivalry In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a 30-year-old woman was brutally attacked with scissors by a young man over some old rivalry in Baidia town on Saturday. The victim, identified as Sangeeta Bai (30), works as a labourer. As per the victim, her husband Sulalal had some old rivalry with accused Vicky Mahajan.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim over the rivalry. The assault left Sangeeta with severe injuries across her body, including multiple wounds to her stomach. She was rushed to the district hospital and is currently in critical condition in the ICU. Police initiated an investigation into the incident. SI Hari Prasad Pal said that the attack occurred on Friday evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die

Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die

Ujjain: Schools To Remain Shut On Mondays Till Sept 2 For Mahakal Sawari; Hoteliers Charging Extra...

Ujjain: Schools To Remain Shut On Mondays Till Sept 2 For Mahakal Sawari; Hoteliers Charging Extra...

MP: BJP MLA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav To Make Rules To Display Shopkeeper's Name Before Every Shop In...

MP: BJP MLA Writes To CM Mohan Yadav To Make Rules To Display Shopkeeper's Name Before Every Shop In...

IIT Indore's KV School Receives Bomb Threat For August 15; Security Stepped Up, School Bus Drivers &...

IIT Indore's KV School Receives Bomb Threat For August 15; Security Stepped Up, School Bus Drivers &...

Regional Industry Conclave 2024 In Jabalpur: Adani Likely To Invest ₹10K Cr In Shivpuri; Giants...

Regional Industry Conclave 2024 In Jabalpur: Adani Likely To Invest ₹10K Cr In Shivpuri; Giants...