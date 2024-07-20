Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Falls Off Culvert In Dewas, Two Die | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred near Dewas Saturday when a speeding truck loaded with bananas fell off a culvert in Tonkkalan village, resulting in the deaths of the driver and cleaner. The truck, which was travelling on the Agra-Mumbai highway to Uttar Pradesh, was severely damaged, with its parts and wheels separating upon impact.

The victims, identified as Amjad and Siraj, residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot due to serious injuries. According to Tonkkala police station in-charge RS Verma, the accident occurred around 7 am on Saturday. The investigation suggests that the truck was speeding and lost control, climbing the railing of the culvert before falling off.

The accident caused a crowd to gather, affecting traffic for a short time. The police are still investigating the exact origin of the bananas and other details surrounding the accident. The vehicle owner revealed that the bananas were to be unloaded in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The high speed of the truck is believed to be the primary cause of the accident.

MP: Woman Allegedly Stabbed Over Old Rivalry In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a 30-year-old woman was brutally attacked with scissors by a young man over some old rivalry in Baidia town on Saturday. The victim, identified as Sangeeta Bai (30), works as a labourer. As per the victim, her husband Sulalal had some old rivalry with accused Vicky Mahajan.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim over the rivalry. The assault left Sangeeta with severe injuries across her body, including multiple wounds to her stomach. She was rushed to the district hospital and is currently in critical condition in the ICU. Police initiated an investigation into the incident. SI Hari Prasad Pal said that the attack occurred on Friday evening.