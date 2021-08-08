Madhya Pradesh: Special exams for students who missed online open book exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education has directed all state run universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to hold special exams in last week of August. This exam is held for students who failed to appear in an online open book exams conducted in session 2020-21.

On the instruction of DHE online open book exams were conducted for Undergraduate UG, Postgraduate PG and other courses including law programmes. Students were given five days to download questions papers uploaded on university website and submit their answer sheets within five days.

In the circular, DHE stated that many students have missed the exams on the dates scheduled by universities due to unforeseen reasons.

“Such students should be provided with another chance to write exams. Hence all universities should conduct special exams for all courses in last week of August,” the circular reads.

DHE stated that the special chance is provided to students in view of Covid-19 crisis.