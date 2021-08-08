Madhya Pradesh: Bohras to celebrate new year today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): According to the Islamic calendar, Hijri 1443, the new year of the Bohra community, is starting from August 9.

The events for the same started on Sunday night, as the community members organised prayers and rituals to welcome the New Year.

From 10th August, all Bohra mosques in Indore will have 'Waaz' from 10.30 am to 1 am. In the evening there will be one hour Mazlis after the Maghrib prayer.

In Muharram, Bohra traders will open shops only from 2 am to 6 pm. According to the guidelines of the administration, different centers are being built for people not to gather much in mosques, where people are in social distance.

This type of preparation is being done by the Jamaat. All community members have been appealed to come wearing a mask.

This series will start from August 10 and continue till August 18. In Muharram, preparations are being made to put the flags of Hussain in the mosque and the locality. This time Syedna Saheb is in Nairobi (Kenya) in Muharram and will conduct Waaj from there for 9 days.

From time to time, the discourses of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will be recited through live broadcast in the country and abroad.

The card system has been made mandatory for listening to Waaz in Bohra mosques, for which the registration of the society is being done.

Under this scheme, the society will be able to go to the mosque once and listen to live waaz.