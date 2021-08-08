Madhya Pradesh: Nursery in Morena shut for seven years for lack of water returns to life

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A nursery lying barren for more than seven year is producing thousands of saplings which will help.

The nursery spread over several Bighas in Senthra-Ahir Panchayat in Porsa Tehsil in Morena had been closed for seven years, because of non-availability of water.

Therefore, the area turned into a barren land. Several employees including gardeners were engaged for the nursery, but they had no work.

A tube well was sunk there. The employees engaged for the nursery, too, began to work.

Nearly, 40,000 saplings have already been prepared and 20,000 will soon come out of their seeds.

For Hariyali Mahotsav, (Green Festival celebrated every year in the rainy season when saplings are planted) the saplings worth lakhs of rupees were brought from outside the area.

Now, the nursery itself is preparing thousands saplings for the festival.

Superintendent Amar Singh Jatav is looking after the nursery.

The gardeners of the nursery have grown saplings of guava, lemon, Karonda (carandas plum), jackfruit, (Kadam) burflower and various other plants.