Madhya Pradesh: Six members of ‘special 26’ arrested on charge of duping distillery owner in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested six members of 'Special 26' gang members for allegedly duping Rs 2 lakh from a businessman in Naugaon town of Chhatarpur district on Saturday.

The modus operandi of the accused that they impersonated themselves as CBI officials and raided at Jagpin Breweries Ltd.

The accused are identified as Sidhh pal Singh Bhadoriya 42, Budhram aka Deepak Gurjar 44, Avinash Kumar 40, Devendra Kumar 44, Dharmendra Kumar 45, and Devendra Singh 39.

The incident occurred on the morning of august 6. Six persons who claimed to be CBI officers from Lucknow told the security guard that they have come to inspect the distillery premises regarding an inquiry of Aligarh poisonous liquor case of the year 2020 and they entered the distillery premises.

Two accused were in uniform and 2 of them carried pistols. When the Director, Nikhil Bansal enquired about their identity, one of them claimed to be ASP (CBI, LUCKNOW, UP) and he also showed him his fake CBI ID card. The Director told them that he has no connection with the Aligarh case and his distillery's liquor is not transported to Uttar Pradesh.

After that the Director requested them to allow him to call a lawyer. But the accused tried to settle the case on the spot. When all of the intimidations didn't work, one of them took out his pistol to threaten them and they looted 2 lakh rupees from the Director and the Manager. They also took DVR to hide the CCTV camera recordings of the incident.

After the incident Nikhil reached Naugav police station and lodge a complaint against the accused. The police have arrested the accused and started further investigation against them.