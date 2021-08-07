Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Welfare Department’s junior account caught accepting bribe

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Established (SPE) of Lokyukta, Gwalior has arrested a junior accountant of Tribal Welfare Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 1500, officials said on Saturday.

The junior accountant identified as Rakesh Gupta was accepting the bribe against verifying a digital signature from the complainant.

According to SPE sleuths, complainant Sushil Kumar works for a college. He approached Gupta for verifying a digital signature of the college authority.

According to SPE sleuths, accused is posted as junior accountant at Tribal Welfare Department, Gwalior.

“He (Gupta) demanded a bribe of Rs 1500 against verifying the digital signature. The victim lodged a complaint. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed accepting the bribe,” investigating officer, Raghvendra Singh Tomar, said.

Tomar said that the accused's department has been informed about the action and further action into the case is on.