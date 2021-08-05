Madhya Pradesh: Lakhan Singh Yadav, 200 supporters block CM's convoy in Gwalior, launch protest demanding relief fund

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been continuously monitoring the flood-affected areas. Information about the rescue operation and instructions are being given to secure people, send them to relief camps, arrange food, clothes.
Earlier, the CM had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state. He also sought help from Union Home Minister Amit Shah who also lended all possible help to the flood-affected state.
However, the CM has also faced brunt of flood affected people in few areas of Gwalior. In a recent incident, Former Congress minister Lakhan Singh Yadav along with 200 supporters blocked the CM's convoy in Silha village of Bhitarwar, Gwalior. The flood-affected villagers continued the protest for about half an hour.
People created a ruckus as soon as the convoy reached Silha village in Bhitarwar area.
A large number of police forces tried to dislodge the angry people of the flood-affected area, but instead of moving, they laid down on the road.
Even after being told by the police and administration several times, the former minister Lakhan Singh did not move.
The CM then got down from the car and spoke to Lakhan Singh. Holding his hand, standing on the car, he announced to give relief money to the public.
Minister Lakhan Singh accused that home minister, who came to the village two days ago, turned a blind eye to public complaints. CM Shivraj quipped and said in fury, "Don't do Netagiri, Lakhan Singh ji, don't do Netagiri, we will fight in the assembly also."
