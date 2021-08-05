Bhopal: 'We never used letter heads of MPs, but only of legislator', reveals arrested gang to cops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gang arrested by the Crime Branch on charge of creating fake note-sheets for transfer of government employees has revealed that they had created fake note-sheets only in the name of MLAs. The arrested accused told Crime branch officials that the notes-sheets and letter heads in the name of Members of Parliament (MPs) were sent to the Chief Minister Office by another gang.

The crime branch has now launched a manhunt for other gang members. Following a week-long investigation, crime branch officials on Wednesday arrested five persons of a gang for creating fake notes and sending them to the chief minister's office, recommending transfers of government employees.

Following a complaint that fake notes and letters in the name of MLAs and MPs were being sent to the Chief Minister Office, the crime branch had registered a case and started an investigation into it.

Sub Inspector (SI), Ghanshyam Dangi said, “We are verifying the claims made by the accused about involvement of another gang.”

According to sources, the crime branch has sent notices to 10 government employees including two Tehsildar for interrogation. “The note sheets were sent to the CMO recommending the transfers of these employees. They have been called for interrogation,” said an officer.