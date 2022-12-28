Madhya Pradesh: SP Singh holds public meeting under social policing in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh convened a public meeting at Darkali village in Sondwa tehsil of Alirajpur under social policing on Wednesday. A large number of men and women from the village came forward to attend the meeting. Initially, SP Singh personally interacted with the residents and gave detailed information about their village.

Addressing the villagers SP Singh said that, in order to raise their status in society, they have to quit drugs, respect women and should emphasise on teaching children. Regarding this, he administered an oath to them.

Along with this, the SP also had a word with Disputes Redressal Committee members, formed under PESA Act (implemented under Madhya Pradesh Government). He informed members about the provision of the PESA Act.

Singh said that for the past year, continuous efforts have been made by Alirajpur police to create awareness in remote villages through social policing. This results in a 30 per cent decline in the crime rate against women in 2022, as compared to 2021. On evaluation, it was found that there has been a decline of 50 per cent in crime like attempts to murder, 48 per cent in kidnapping, 30 per cent in suicide and 37 per cent in molestation.

