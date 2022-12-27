Madhya Pradesh: Aditi bags gold in jr boxing at national EMRS sports meet in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aditi Surendra Singh Chauhan, a Class 8 student from Alirajpur has bagged a gold medal in the junior boxing competition in national EMRS sports meet 2022-23 held at Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, from December 17 to December 22, 2022.

The event is being hosted by Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. On this achievement, Congress leader Mahesh Patel along with Congress-workers accorded a warm welcome to Aditi Chauhan at the Congress office and gave Rs 5,100 cash incentive to the girl. Patel added that, the youngster has had to brave many odds to emerge as a national-level athlete. She will bring more laurels to the district, state and country. During which, district committee former president Mahesh Patel, municipal president Sena Patel, Omprakash Rathore, Raman Singh Solanki and other workers extended warm wishes for her future endeavours.