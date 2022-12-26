e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Delhi man held for Rs 2L cyber fraud against Alirajpur woman

Madhya Pradesh: Delhi man held for Rs 2L cyber fraud against Alirajpur woman

A case has been registered under Section 420 of IPC

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alirapur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur police have arrested an accused from New Delhi in a cyber fraud of Rs 2. 01 lakhs on Monday.

According to district SP Manoj Kumar Singh, Chandani Bano had registered a case against unknown miscreants who extracted the said amount by hacking her bank account. According to her, the accused posed as an executive officer of ICICI Bank and obtained Bano's credit card details and used these details to take out money with the help of an OTP.

Police began tracing the IP address of the fraudster and arrested 24-year-old Rahul Prasad, a resident of Vikas Nagar-Uttam Nagar in New Delhi. The accused has been brought to Alirajpur police station.

Before his arrest, a team of cops, guided by police station in-charge Shivram Tarole was keeping an eye on Rahul's activities. A case has been registered under Section 420 of IPC.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur PG College students visit SP office
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Frequent blood donors urge more people to donate blood in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Frequent blood donors urge more people to donate blood in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Tulsi Pujan Diwas celebrated in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Tulsi Pujan Diwas celebrated in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Youths urged to give inputs for youth policy in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Youths urged to give inputs for youth policy in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Three run over by dumper, two die, one hospitalised in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Three run over by dumper, two die, one hospitalised in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Veer Baal Diwas observed at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Veer Baal Diwas observed at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow