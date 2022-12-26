Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur PG College students visit SP office

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty students of Government Post Graduate College of Alirajpur visited the district superintendent of police's (SP) office on Monday. SP Manoj Kumar said that students understood the functioning of various branches operating under the SP office. During the visit SP Kumar also explained the importance of time, education and hard work to them.

Kumar wants the present generation to build a better society. A society, which knows how to eliminate evil practices including superstitions. He also warned students about the increasing rate of cyber crimes targeting teenagers. Lastly, he motivated students to respect their elders, informed sub inspector Ramesh Maurya.

