Madhya Pradesh: Anubhuti Camp organised to encourage students to save nature in Alirajpur

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Anubhuti Camp organised to encourage students to save nature in Alirajpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Department organised an “Anubhuti Camp” in Katthiwada forest range where around 120 students at Excellence School & Model School, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Alirajpur) took part. Forest Ranger Sandeep Rawat shared interesting information about the importance of forest, wildlife, biodiversity and environmental protection among students. He laid emphasis on the sustainable use of natural and artificial resources and the importance of the adoption of some simple but effective methods for the protection of the ecosystem. After lunch, a fun quiz competition was organised by the forest department. In this, environment-related questions were asked, and many other pertinent points were also discussed. At the end of the programme, a pledge was taken by the children and the forest staff to protect wildlife and the forest in future. Deputy ranger Kishan Singh Bariya, Suraj Singh Bodana and school staff were among those who were present in the camp.

