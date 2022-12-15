Madhya Pradesh: Rathore community to build Navagraha Shani Temple in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): City Council president Nirmala Davar along with Bhupendra Davar, Harish Trivedi and Rathore community members on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Navagraha Shani Temple to be built at Hanuman Temple Complex in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

Rathore community has taken the responsibility for the construction of the temple. For the past several years, several discussions were being held for the construction of the Shani temple but suitable land for construction was not identified.

Later, the patron of the Hanuman temple committee, former MLA, MP representative Madho Singh Davar, Harish Trivedi and Rameshwar Gupta identified appropriate land for the temple and handed over the land to community members.