e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: PIC formed, chairmen of different department appointed in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: PIC formed, chairmen of different department appointed in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Nagar Singh Jamra was announced chairperson of Water resource, sanitation and solid waste management department.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): President-in-council was constituted in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Municipal council on Friday, under Section 70 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Act, 1961. Councillors Chhaya Jaiswal (woman), Narayan Arora (backward class), Nagar Singh Jamra and Rakesh Nalwaya (ST) were nominated as members of the newly constituted PIC.

Civic body chief nominated chairmen and members of various departments. As per list, Chhaya Jaiswal has been appointed chairperson of general administration, revenue finance and accounts department whereas Nagar Singh Jamra was announced chairperson of Water resource, sanitation and solid waste management department.

Rakesh Nalwaya was appointed chairperson of public works, electrical and mechanical department while Narayan Arora would be chairperson of planning, transport and Information Technology department and Savita Bhaydia was appointed chairperson of Urban poverty alleviation department, in this way, members of various departments were also appointed.

Read Also
Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: Taps remain dry as irregularities galore in Nal Jal Yojana
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 23cr

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 23cr

Madhya Pradesh: Buses skipping designation stops to lose permit in Sardarpur, says SDM

Madhya Pradesh: Buses skipping designation stops to lose permit in Sardarpur, says SDM

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachers attack Khandwa CCF convoy in Nepanagar

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachers attack Khandwa CCF convoy in Nepanagar

Madhya Pradesh: PIC formed, chairmen of different department appointed in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: PIC formed, chairmen of different department appointed in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Indore Sports Update: DPS School, Nipania and Shishukunj win titles

Indore Sports Update: DPS School, Nipania and Shishukunj win titles