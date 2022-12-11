Madhya Pradesh: PIC formed, chairmen of different department appointed in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Representative Image |

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): President-in-council was constituted in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Municipal council on Friday, under Section 70 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Act, 1961. Councillors Chhaya Jaiswal (woman), Narayan Arora (backward class), Nagar Singh Jamra and Rakesh Nalwaya (ST) were nominated as members of the newly constituted PIC.

Civic body chief nominated chairmen and members of various departments. As per list, Chhaya Jaiswal has been appointed chairperson of general administration, revenue finance and accounts department whereas Nagar Singh Jamra was announced chairperson of Water resource, sanitation and solid waste management department.

Rakesh Nalwaya was appointed chairperson of public works, electrical and mechanical department while Narayan Arora would be chairperson of planning, transport and Information Technology department and Savita Bhaydia was appointed chairperson of Urban poverty alleviation department, in this way, members of various departments were also appointed.