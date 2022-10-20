Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar: Taps remain dry as irregularities galore in Nal Jal Yojana

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar(Madhya Pradesh): Gross irregularities have brought government’s ambitious Nal Jal Yojana to a standstill in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar village of Alirajpur district. The project was launched in 2017 to ensure supply of safe tap water to villagers and was scheduled to be completed by 2022. However, after spending Rs 27 crore in five years, the project is yet to be completed. As a result, people’s wait for safe water has continued.

Villagers blame contractor Bharat Patel for the delay. They claim that Patel had pocketed crores of rupees in the last five years while laying to pipeline to the material used in filter and water tank. The government has engaged PC Snehal Private company for the work, while Manoj Raut of Tata Consultancies has been engaged as the quality controller in the project. People claimed that not only financial irregularities, but even the quality of work was not up to the mark.

The side of RCC road had been dug up for laying up pipeline. The subsequent road repair work from Ward 14 bus stand to Ward 05 in front of Kanyashala was sub-standard. As a result, it is full of potholes.

Quality controller of Tata Consultancy Manoj Raut never visited the site and left the work to labourers. On being questioned by media, Raut claimed that quality work was undertaken but potholes belie his claim. PC Snehal Company contractor Bharat Patel was also responsible for the mess.

People and reporters claimed that even after five years, the people were yet to get potable water. However, on paper the project has been completed and lakhs of rupees were sanctioned after undertaking hydro test without testing the benefit of drinking water scheme.