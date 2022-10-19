Alirajpur: BJP bags council president, vice-president posts unopposed in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

FPNS

CHANDRASHEKHAR AZAD NAGAR (ALIRAJPUR): Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for the post of president and vice-president of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar municipal council in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh were declared winners unopposed after no candidates either from Congress or independent entered into the fray.

Earlier, the election process for the post of municipal council president and vice president was completed peacefully at the Municipal Council office in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

The nomination forms for the post of president and vice president were submitted to the returning officer Kiran Singh Anjana and assistant returning officer Jitendra Singh Tomar by 1 pm. Till the stipulated period, only candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party submitted their papers.

BJP had announced Nirmala Davar and Narayan Gendalal Arora as president and vice-president candidates.

After waiting till 1 pm, returning officer Anjana declared both Davar and Arora winner of the post of president and vice-president unopposed at 2 pm.

After the declaration of results, a victory procession was organised in which BJP organisation observer Vinod Sharma, BJP district president Vakil Singh Thakrala, former MLA and MP representative Madho Singh Dawar, former municipal council vice president Rajesh Arora and others were present.

