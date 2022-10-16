Alirajpur: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

ALIRAJPUR: Court of additional session court second class sentenced one Reshma to life imprisonment in a murder case. Reshma is a resident of Gaan Khodrara hamlet near Girla village in Alirajpur district.

The court convicted the accused after she was found guilty under Section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code for murdering her friend Sangeeta, wife of Sumariya Dawar, a resident of Gaan Khodrara hamlet. Court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on her.

Deputy director prosecution officer Rajeev Grawal informed that the incident took place on June 17, 2021, at 5.30 am at their native place, where the accused Reshma attacked deceased Sangeeta with a dagger and it was witnessed by the deceased's son Lucky Dawar.

Grawal informed that the deceased's son Lucky who was a prime witness in the case informed Alirajpur police in his complaint that his mother Sangeeta and accused Reshma were neighbours for the last five years. They used to operate a grocery shop and Dhaba (roadside eatery), while the deceased son Lucky used to stay along with Reshma for study.

On June 16, 2021 night when he along with the accused's elder sister and her brother-in-law slept upstairs, he heard his mother and Reshma involved in an argument.

In the morning at around 5.30, he went down the stairs and saw his mother bleeding after Reshma attacked his mother with a dagger.

Looking at him, Reshma warned him to stay away or failing which she threatened to do the same with him. Fearing her, Lucky ran away from the spot. After some time, he brought the sarpanch, the former sarpanch and the police to the spot, but it was too late as his mother had already died, while accused Reshma fled the spot.

Later, Alirajpur police registered a case in the matter and recorded the statement of Lucky. Based on evidence recovered from the spot along with Lucky’s testimony, the court found Reshma guilty under the relevant sections of IPC and sentenced her to life imprisonment, said Grawal.