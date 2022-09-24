Alirajpur: State is a temple and I am its priest, says CM 

Alirajpur/ Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed an election rally ahead of municipal council elections in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar of Alirajpur district on Saturday. While addressing the programme, CM Chouhan announced from the stage that former MLA Madho Singh Davar would be made a cabinet minister.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Chouhan has said that he is very much attached to Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and told the audience that the election meeting is another opportunity to meet you. Chouhan has said that for him Madhya Pradesh is like a temple and he is the priest.

He talked about making Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar a model town while enumerating the funds released by the state government for different development projects including funds for the construction of Azad Park in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and the approval for the construction of a road worth Rs 1.25 crore.

Approval was also given to save the pond under the beautification project and on September 30, felicitation of Class 10 and 12 students who secured a position in the board merit list with an amount of Rs 25,000 for computers, and laptop would be held. The amount would be deposited in their respective bank accounts.

The Chief Minister talked about the advantage of the schemes being given by the Madhya Pradesh government to the public. He appealed to voters to support BJP in the upcoming local body election.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the Chief Minister reached Azad Smriti Mandir and bowed down to the statue of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, after which he left for Jobat.

Along with CM Chouhan, state cabinet minister and district in-charge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MLA Sulochana Rawat, district in-charge Jaideep Patel, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar election in-charge and former MLA and municipal president Mukamsih Kirade, BJP district president Vakilsingh Thakrala, former MLA and MP representative Madho Singh Davar and other senior leaders were present on the stage.

CM to hold election rally in Jhabua, Alirajpur on Sunday

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold election meetings in Jhabua and Alirajpur on Sunday.

In Jhabua, CM Shivraj will seek votes from the public for the BJP councillor candidates of 18 wards of Jhabua municipality.

After addressing the gathering here, he will address the election meeting at Thandla. It is believed that Chouhan can also attend the Chief Minister's public service camp in a village in the district. Because there is a code of conduct in urban areas, public service camps are being organised in rural areas. Later he will visit Alirajpur.

Read Also Alirajpur: Listed criminal arrested after brief encounter with police