Alirajpur: Listed criminal arrested after brief encounter with police

Alirajpur (madhya Pradesh): Three teams of the Alirajpur police have apprehended a listed criminal who has been identified as Veenu aka Pravin for a violent attack on a police official on duty. He was arrested near the Bhayariya Chowki after a brief encounter with the police.

Giving information, superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh told that on September 17 night, constable Gangaram Solanki along with constable Nagarsingh Chehlum, posted at police station Kotwali Alirajpur, were heading towards Asadpura area for patrolling. Meanwhile, a listed criminal Veenu attacked Gangaram at Soorwa Naka. Thereafter, the miscreant tried to flee from the scene but could not succeed in his attempt and got injured. Severly injured police personnel along with Veenu was taken to police district hospital for medical treatment but the culprit succeeded in fleeing from the hospital premises.

After being informed, superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh immediately reached the spot and SDOP Alirajpur Shraddha Sonkar and station in-charge Kotwali Shivram Tilore and the police force laid siege . Seeing himself surrounded from all sides, the miscreant Vinu opened fire on SP but no harm came to the SP. The miscreant was warned to surrender but even after that he opened fire on the police which hit SDOP 's vehicle, and she too narrowly escaped. Then the police managed to nab the culprit and send him to the hospital. Vinoo alias Praveen is a listed goon of Alirajpur police station, with as many as 9 cases of assault, sabotage, Arms Act, gambling, excise and illegal recovery registered against him.

