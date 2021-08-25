Madhya Pradesh: Soybean crop inspected

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Top officials of agriculture department following the instructions of district collector Alok Kumar Singh began soybean crop survey at block-level in Dhar district from Tuesday.

IPM's plant protection officer from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Gathia in Dhar along with assistant director (agriculture) and others visited agriculture fields in Pinjraya village of Dhar development block.

Timely advice was given to the farmer after observing soybean 95-96, NRC 138, NRC 130 crop planted in the field of farmer Kamal Singh. An outbreak of stem fly was detected.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:51 AM IST