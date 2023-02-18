Madhya Pradesh: Son arrested for killing father in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police in Dhar district claimed to have solved the murder mystery of 50-year-old Mangilal Baghel, who was discovered dead in a shanty at a farm in Khandlai village, which falls within the jurisdiction of Bagh police station.

Sanjay Baghel, the deceased's son, was identified as the accused by Bagh police. The accused assaulted his father with an axe and fled to Kukshi, leaving him in a shanty in critical condition.

The next day, the accused's relatives in the village called him to inform that his father had died. After learning the news, the accused travelled to the village and remained in the midst of the family so that no one suspected him.

Throughout this, the accused repeatedly questioned the villagers about the incident. However, during the investigation, the police obtained vital information, which led to the arrest of the accused and his confession to the murder. The accused was brought before the court by the Bagh police team.

Father had evicted him from home over disagreement

According to Bagh police station in-charge Ranjeet Singh Baghel, during the investigation, police went through the deceased's call detail report as well as questioned deceased relatives, and it was discovered that Magilal had a dispute with his son Sanjay about two months ago. After a disagreement, Magilal evicted him and his wife from their home. Sanjay was irritated by this.

Baghel stated that police detained Sanjay on suspicion and questioned him, during which he confessed to his crime. During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he eloped with a girl of his choice from the same village, which upset his father. The deceased requested that he and his wife leave the house.

Following that, the couple relocated to Pithampur, where Sanjay began working as a labourer in the industrial area. Sanjay returned to the village on February 10, the day of the incident, and attacked his father with an axe at night at his father's farm. He did, however, leave his father in critical condition at the scene and travel to Kukshi so that no one would doubt him.

