Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 16 injured after bus overturns in Sagar

"Out of 16 injured people, 7 people are in serious condition," added SDOP Soni.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 16 injured after bus overturns in Sagar
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died and 16 were injured after a sleeper bus going from Indore to Chhatarpur overturned, said Banda SDOP Shikha Soni.

Further informing about the accident, Soni said that the accident took place at 6 am at Niwar valley under Chhanbila police station of Sagar district on Saturday.

The injured were referred from Shahgarh Health Center to Sagar District Hospital and Chhatarpur District Hospital.

"Upon receiving the information, the administrative staff and the rescue team reached the spot. Tehsildar LP Ahirwar and Banda Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh were also present with the rescue team," said Soni.

More details are awaited.

