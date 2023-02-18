Madhya Pradesh: Choppers carrying 12 Cheetahs land in MP's Kuno National Park, CM thanks PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh: Cheetahs from SA leave Gwalior Airbase for Kuno; CM Chouhan to release cheetahs in quarantine enclosures | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The choppers carrying 12 South African Cheetahs have reached Kuno National Park. These big cats will be released into the KNP by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

The cheetahs were flown from Gwalior air base in three helicopters.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and thanked him for increasing the number of Cheetahs in Kuno National Park.

"In Kuno National Park today, the number of Cheetahs is going to increase. I thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart, it is his vision. 12 Cheetahs will be rehabilitated to Kuno and total number will become 20," CM Chouhan said.

The C-17 Globemaster Cargo plane of the Indian Air Force, carrying 12 Cheetahs landed in Gwalior at around 10 am.

